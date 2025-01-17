Busta Rhymes Arrested and Charged After Alleged Assault in Brooklyn

Home News Clare Gehlich January 17th, 2025 - 4:53 PM

After reportedly punching his assistant repeatedly during an argument in Brooklyn, rapper and actor Busta Rhymes was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, according to an article from BrooklynVegan. The incident occurred near the corner of Jay St. and Front St. in Downtown Brooklyn around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10. The 52-year-old, whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr., allegedly argued with his 50-year-old assistant, as reported by NY Daily News. Rhymes is accused of repeatedly punching the man in the face, leading to medics to transport his assistant to Woodhull Hospital for treatment of swelling on the left side of his face.

According to TMZ, the argument began when Rhymes’ assistant was speaking on the phone during work hours. Following the altercation, Rhymes reportedly turned him in to the NYPD and was issued a desk appearance ticket (DAT) for misdemeanor assault, attempted assault and harassment. The incident reportedly took place inside the J Condominium, a luxury complex in Dumbo. The DAT requires Rhymes to appear in court to address the charges.

The victim sustained injuries but is expected to recover.

This isn’t Rhymes’ first run-in with the law. The Brooklyn-based rapper faced legal trouble a decade ago after allegedly throwing a 17-ounce strawberry protein drink at a gym employee in Chelsea, striking the person in the back of the head. In May 2007, he was also arrested for a DWI after driving his GMC Denali SUV erratically and being stopped at the intersection of 51st Street and Eleventh Avenue in Manhattan.