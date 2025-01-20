Village People Perform “YMCA” During Trump’s Inauguration Rally

Home News Cait Stoddard January 20th, 2025 - 2:54 PM

According to nme.com, the Village People joined Donald Trump on stage at the latter’s inauguration rally to perform “Y.M.C.A.” The band made their appearance as part of the lineup for the Republican party leader’s second inauguration at the U.S. Capitol January 20. The event, which also featured Carrie Underwood, Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus and Nelly on the bill, the American disco group took to the stage in their signature attire to perform a live rendition of the smash hit song.

As the Village People took the stage, they shook Trump’s hand before heading over to their microphones and breaking out the famous choreography. During the performance, Trump was seen dancing and singing along to some of the lyrics. The performance from the group comes after a tumultuous relationship with the politician, particularly over the use of the 1978 song in his rallies over the years.