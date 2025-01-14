The Village People to Perform at Upcoming Trump Inauguration

Home News Will Close January 14th, 2025 - 2:15 PM

The iconic disco group The Village People is set to perform at the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump, marking a surprising addition to the event’s entertainment lineup. Known for their flamboyant costumes and catchy hits from the 1970s, including “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man,” the band’s participation adds a unique twist to the ceremony’s musical offerings.

The band’s involvement is expected to attract widespread attention and could potentially draw both praise and criticism, given the polarizing nature of the event. NME reports that grammy winning artist, Carrie Underwood will also be performing at the inauguration.

The Trump inauguration team has faced challenges in securing performers for the event, with some artists reportedly declining invitations due to political disagreements. The inclusion of The Village People is seen by some observers as a move to inject energy and entertainment into the ceremony, appealing to both nostalgic fans and those seeking a memorable spectacle.

The Village People’s performance is expected to include their most famous tracks, likely to be crowd-pleasers at the event. The song “Y.M.C.A.,” in particular, has become an unexpected anthem at Trump rallies. Vocalist of the group, Victor Willis even thanked Trump for his usage of the song during his campaign.

While some critics view the performance as an odd pairing given the group’s cultural roots and Trump’s political stance on various issues, others see it as an opportunity to showcase music’s ability to bring people together across divides. Regardless of opinions, the presence of The Village People will undoubtedly add a memorable and colorful touch to the inauguration ceremony.