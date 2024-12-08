Victor Willis Threatens To Sue Media Outlets Over “Falsely Referring To Y.M.C.A As A Gay Anthem”, Former Member David Hodo Responds

Home News Sydney Cook December 8th, 2024 - 4:09 PM

The long-standing debate over whether the Village People’s iconic 1978 hit “Y.M.C.A.” is a “gay anthem” resurfaced this week. Victor Willis, the group’s current lead singer and co-writer of the song, denounced the label on social media, calling it “a false assumption.”

“As I’ve said numerous times in the past, that is a false assumption based on the fact that my writing partner was gay,” Willis wrote, referring to Jacques Morali, the late French producer who co-wrote the track. Morali, who passed away in 1991, was openly gay, and Willis acknowledged that some members of the Village People were also gay. However, Willis insists the song was never intended to carry such a connotation: “The song is not really a gay anthem…this must stop because it is damaging to the song.”

Willis explained that when he wrote “Y.M.C.A.,” he had no idea it was seen as “a hang out for gays.” He explained, “I wrote Y.M.C.A. about things I knew about the Y in urban areas like San Francisco—swimming, basketball, track, and affordable food and rooms. When I say, ‘hang out with all the boys,’ it simply referred to 1970s black slang for men hanging out together for sports, gambling, or whatever. There’s nothing gay about that.” He added, “So, if Y.M.C.A. is considered a gay anthem because some YMCA’s were once used for illicit activity, that assumption is completely misguided.”

Former member David Hodo, the group’s “construction worker” from 1978-1982 and 1987-2013, responded sharply to Willis’ statement. Hodo credited Morali with the song’s creation, claiming it was inspired by Morali’s visit to a YMCA frequented by gay men, facilitated by original member Randy Jones. “Just to be clear, there would be no YMCA song without Jacques Morali,” Hodo stated. “He came up with the hook, as he did with all the VP music, after Randy Jones took him to a YMCA and introduced him to several gay porn stars who worked out there.”

“It’s only slightly nauseating to hear Willis speak as though he were a Stephen Sondheim,” Hodo continued. “YMCA would have disappeared from the charts for good had it not been for the fact that the kids from American Bandstand came up with the arm movements. That silly little dance is why this song has endured, not the ‘brilliant’ song writing.”

Willis fired back, accusing Hodo of lying about his status as an original member and claiming, “Jacques hated you, and you know it. So I wouldn’t put much stock in whatever you have to say about me and Jacques.”

Willis’s disdain for Hodo isn’t new. In a 2020 Facebook post, he blamed Hodo’s “terrible voice” for the group’s decline, claiming Hodo attempted to replace him as lead singer, adding,“Believe it or not, David Hodo thought he could take my place in Village People as lead singer, lol…”

Willis is so passionate about this issue that he’s now considering legal action. He stated, “Since I wrote the lyrics, I know exactly what they mean. Come January 2025, my wife will begin suing any news outlet that incorrectly labels ‘Y.M.C.A.’ as a gay anthem. The idea that the song is about illicit activity is a misinterpretation. I don’t mind if the LGBTQ+ community embraces it, but you won’t find it playing at gay clubs, parades, or events as an anthem. Calling it one is defamatory and damaging to the song, but this will all stop in 2025.”