Kid Rock Reportedly Waved Gun At Rolling Stone Journalist During In Studio Interview

Home News James Reed May 20th, 2024 - 3:04 PM

Kid Rock has been accused of drunkenly waving a gun in a reporter’s face during a recent interview. The allegations have been put forward by journalist David Pesiner, who described the encounter in detail as part of a new piece for Rolling Stone.

In the article, which was shared on May 19, Pesiner recalls how he visited the ‘00s rapper at his ranch in Nashville last month and ended up staying for hours as the interview progressed and saw Kid Rock act increasingly erratically.

During the discussion, the journalist claims, the Detroit rocker discussed his support for Donald Trump, and his views on the right-wing culture laws. He also stated that while he was at the ranch, the musician had more drinks before pulling out a handgun.

In the report, Kid Rock – whose real name is Robert James Ritchie – pulled out a black handgun and began waving it in front of Pesiner’s face “to make some sort of point.” He also is quoted as allegedly saying: “I got a fucking goddamn gun right here if I need it! I got them everywhere!”

Elsewhere in the dizzying report by Rolling Stone, the musician used the N-word multiple times throughout the interview, including when he stated that it was the Republican party that “freed the fucking slaves.”

Later, Pesiner confirms that he made multiple attempts to leave the residence but was blocked by Kid Rock and, on one occasion saw the rapper asking him if he wanted a physical fight.

“Do you think you could whup the shit out of me?” he allegedly asked Pesiner, who responded, “Probably not.” Rock then allegedly said, “You can take a shot if you want.”

While the interview spanned multiple hours, according to the journalist, it ended with Kid Rock showing him out, and requesting that he write the “most horrific article” about him as “a favour”.

“Would you do me a favour? Just write the most horrific article about me. Do it. It helps me,” he is reported as saying to Pesiner as he left, before adding “Will you tell everyone that I was halfway cool?”