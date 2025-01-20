Exodus Announce Steve Souza’s Departure & Rob Dukes’ Return As Lead Vocalist

Home News Cait Stoddard January 20th, 2025 - 7:02 PM

According to loudwire.com, Exodus have split with their longtime vocalist Steve “Zetro” Souza. The band shared the news in a post on social media on January 15, where they revealed that former singer Rob Dukes will be returning to the group: “Exodus have parted ways with Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza. We thank Steve for his years fronting the band and all the killer music we made during that time. We wish him only the best in the future and much success with anything he does,” the statement reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Exodus (@exodusbandofficial)

Exodus continues with: “And please help us welcome Rob Dukes back to Exodus! We are beyond stoked to have Rob back ripping up the stage with us and he’s looking forward to crushing everything like only he can. Next chapter begins, new record rolls along as planned and the beatings will continue.”

Souza joined Exodus as their lead vocalist in 1986 after previously fronting the band Legacy, which later became the metal band Testament. Prior to Souza, Keith Stewart and Paul Baloff performed for Exodus and the first Exodus record that Souza sang on was 1987’s Pleasures of the Flesh.

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman