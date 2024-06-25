Exodus Announces Fall 2024 “The Battle Of ’24” Tour Dates

Home News Alana Overton June 25th, 2024 - 6:17 PM

This coming fall, thrash metal legends Exodus is set to commence an explosive U.S tour, igniting stages nationally with their signature work. Fans anticipate high-energy performances as the band delivers their iconic hits to the stage. Exodus guitarist, Gary Holt, expresses his excitement by stating “EXODUS are super stoked to announce ‘The Battle of ’24’, our tour with Havok, Candy, and Dead Heat. This tour will be raging, and this is our first headlining tour in many years, so we’re excited to dig out some deep cuts as well as play some more songs off of Persona Non Grata. Let the battle begin!” The tour kicks off on November 2nd, 2024, in Tampa, Florida, then wraps up on December 7th, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Presale concert tickets will commence on June 26, 2024, at 10:00AM EDT. (Code: CHORD) General sales launch on Friday, June 28th, 2024 at 10:00am.

Exodus’s “The Battle of ’24” U.S Tour with Havok, Candy, and Dead Heat:

11-02 Tampa, Florida — The Orpheum

11-04 Orlando, Florida — House of Blues

11-05 Pensacola, Florida — Vinyl Music Hall

11-06 Atlanta, Georgia — Heaven @ Masquerade

11-08 Dallas, TX — Granada

11-09 Austin, TX — Empire

11-11 Denver, CO — Ogden

11-13 Des Moines, IA — Wooly’s

11-14 Joliet, IL — The Forge

11-15 Columbus, OH — King of Clubs

11-16 Baltimore, MD — Soundstage

11-17 Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Event Center

11-18 Montreal, QC — Beanfield Theatre

11-19 Toronto, ON — Phoenix Concert Theatre

11-21 Worcester, MA — Palladium Upstairs

11-22 Brooklyn, NY — Warsaw

11-23 Pittsburgh, PA — Preserving

11-24 Detroit, MI — Majestic Theatre

11-26 Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

11-27 Winnipeg, MB — Exchange Event Centre

11-29 Calgary, AB — Palace Theatre

11-30 Edmonton, AB — Union Hall

12-02 Vancouver, BC — Rickshaw Theatre

12-03 Seattle, WA — El Corazon

12-04 Portland, OR — Hawthorne

12-06 Berkeley, CA — UC Theatre

12-07 Los Angeles, — The Regent