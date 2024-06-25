Exodus Announces Fall 2024 “The Battle Of ’24” Tour Dates

This coming fall, thrash metal legends Exodus is set to commence an explosive U.S tour, igniting stages nationally with their signature work. Fans anticipate high-energy performances as the band delivers their iconic hits to the stage. Exodus guitarist, Gary Holt, expresses his excitement by stating “EXODUS are super stoked to announce ‘The Battle of ’24’, our tour with Havok, Candy, and Dead Heat. This tour will be raging, and this is our first headlining tour in many years, so we’re excited to dig out some deep cuts as well as play some more songs off of Persona Non Grata. Let the battle begin!” The tour kicks off on November 2nd, 2024, in Tampa, Florida, then wraps up on December 7th, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Presale concert tickets will commence on June 26, 2024, at 10:00AM EDT. (Code: CHORD) General sales launch on Friday, June 28th, 2024 at 10:00am.
Exodus’s “The Battle of ’24” U.S Tour with Havok, Candy, and Dead Heat:
11-02 Tampa, Florida — The Orpheum
11-04 Orlando, Florida — House of Blues
11-05 Pensacola, Florida — Vinyl Music Hall
11-06 Atlanta, Georgia — Heaven @ Masquerade
11-08 Dallas, TX — Granada
11-09 Austin, TX — Empire
11-11 Denver, CO — Ogden
11-13 Des Moines, IA — Wooly’s
11-14 Joliet, IL — The Forge
11-15 Columbus, OH — King of Clubs
11-16 Baltimore, MD — Soundstage
11-17 Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Event Center
11-18 Montreal, QC — Beanfield Theatre
11-19 Toronto, ON — Phoenix Concert Theatre
11-21 Worcester, MA — Palladium Upstairs
11-22 Brooklyn, NY — Warsaw
11-23 Pittsburgh, PA — Preserving
11-24 Detroit, MI — Majestic Theatre
11-26 Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater
11-27 Winnipeg, MB — Exchange Event Centre
11-29 Calgary, AB — Palace Theatre
11-30 Edmonton, AB — Union Hall
12-02 Vancouver, BC — Rickshaw Theatre
12-03 Seattle, WA — El Corazon
12-04 Portland, OR — Hawthorne
12-06 Berkeley, CA — UC Theatre
12-07 Los Angeles, — The Regent