Exodus Performs “Piranha” with Max Cavalera of Soulfly, Sepultura and Cavalera Conspiracy

Skylar Jameson November 18th, 2024 - 6:16 PM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

Max Cavalera of Soulfly, Sepultura and Cavalera Conspiracy, joined Exodus on stage at Headbanders Boat. They performed Exodus’ “Piranha”. According to Blabbermouth, This collaborative performance comes after Cavalera previously joined Exodus on stage, in February 2015. At that 2015 performance, they performed “Bounded By Blood” by Exodus. Exodus also performed with viral kid guitarist, Maya Neelakantan in Orlando, earlier this year in another performance.

Exodus and Cavalera’s performance of “Piranha” was the epitome of a rock concert! An exciting drum beat, precise guitar riffs and strong vocals. The band Exodus and Cavalera looked like they were having a lot of fun together on stage during this performance! So did the fans, with what seemed like the entire pit putting their hands in the air. It was an exciting performance and seemed like great energy in person.

Watch Cavalera join Exodus to perform “Piranha”:

Besides epic performances with other artists, Exodus released a cover of AC/DC’s “Beating Around The Bush”. Blabbermouth shares that the cover features former Exodus guitarist, Rick Hunolt. It was originally recorded during sessions for Exodus’ Personal Non Grata, at a studio in Lake Almanor, California, being kept under wraps until they officially released it weeks ago.