Decibel Metal & Beer Festival Announces 2025 Philly Lineup Featuring Exodus, Dismember and Pig Destroyer

Home News Lauren Rettig October 28th, 2024 - 6:16 PM

Consequence reports that the Decibel Metal & Beer Festival is coming back to Philadelphia, with the event being headlined by Bay Area thrasher legends Exodus and Swedish death metal pioneers Dismember. Exodus announced their fall 2024 tour back in June; Dismember has been teasing new music for almost two years now.

In its eighth year at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, the two-day festival is set for April 4 and 5. A Live Nation presale for passes begins Tuesday (October 29) at 10 AM Eastern Time using the code TEMPO. General ticket sales begin Friday (November 1) at 10 AM Eastern Time via Ticketmaster.

The first night (April 4) will be headlined by Dismember, performing their debut album Like an Ever Flowing Stream in its entirety. On the second night (April 5), Exodus will also be playing a full album, performing the iconic thrash masterpiece Bonded By Blood in full. Both acts promise to play an additional set of “hits.”

The remaining lineup includes notable acts such as grindcore veterans Pig Destroyer, who made headlines earlier this year when their former vocalist Blake Harrison passed away at the age of 48. Alongside Pig Destroyer is Demolition Hammer (playing their first-ever Philly show), Darkest Hour (playing an Undoing Ruin set), Eternal Champion, local Philly black metalist band Devil Master, Vastum, Sonja, Maul, Mother of Graves, Funeral Leech, Vicious Blade and Unholy Altar.

This festival also features a lineup of metal-friendly craft breweries from across the United States, as presented by Indianapolis’ 3 Floyds Brewing.

“I feel like I say this every year,” said 3 Floyds’ Brewmaster Chris Boggess, “but this fest just keeps getting sicker every year! As soon as the lineup is announced we start counting down the days for Metal & Beer Fest. Metal, beer, maniacs, old and new friends – what’s not to love? We wouldn’t miss it for the world, and hopefully you don’t either! See ya there.”

Previous lineups for the festival have included popular names in the metal genre, including Cannibal Corpse and Wolves in the Throne Room in 2022 and Agoraphobic and Nosebleed in 2017.