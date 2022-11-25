Steve Zetro Souza Discusses Why Exodus Failed To Reach Same Commercial Heights As “The Big Four”

Home News Trisha Valdez November 25th, 2022 - 3:47 PM

Former Exodus guitarist, Rick Hunolt has a YouTube channel called Zetro’s toxic vault. There he had a conversation with singer of the Exodus band, Steve “Zetro” Souza.

Here Souza talks to Hunolt about why he believes his band did not achieve the same commercial heights as the so-called “Big Four.” He talks about the time length between two songs that were released. Bonded by Blood released in ’85 and Pleasures of the Flesh released in ’87.

According to source Souza said, “At those days, two and a half years without doing an album killed. Everybody who was listening and had their eye up on you had forgot about you already.”

He goes on to talk about doing a few high-profile tours when Pleasures came out. Back when thrash was still rising into the existence. He goes on to say, “The very first video that any heavy band did was Metallica for One off of and Justice for All. So that was the only first band that was heavy. So, we were doing something relatively new.”

Hunolt was asked the same question a year ago, according to source he said, “Slayer, Metallica and Exodus-we were all there at the same time, we all had albums ready to be released, and of course ours was the last one. Because of record company craziness. So, the follow-up was super tough.”

To watch the full interview stream below. For more stories about the band click here.