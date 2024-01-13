Five Finger Death Punch Announces Deluxe Album Afterlife Featuring New Song “This Is The Way” Featuring DMX

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 13th, 2024 - 3:56 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Five Finger Death Punch has announced a new deluxe album titled “Afterlife” releasing February 9th. The track list is located down below. They have also released a new song tilled “This Is The Way” featuring DMX.

Five Finger Death Punch is an American heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada. The band’s members include Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory, Jeremy Spencer, Jason Hook, and Chris Kael. The band was formed in 2005 and has released several albums, including “The Way of the Fist,” “War Is the Answer,” “Got Your Six, ” and “The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1.” Their music is known for its heavy riffs, catchy hooks, and powerful vocals. The band has also been praised for their support of the military

According to Blabbermouth, “FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory says about “This Is The Way (Featuring DMX)”: “Music is meant to be shared, and it starts at the top with us, the artists. We have always embraced the mixing of genres, whether it be the remake of LL Cool J’s ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’ featuring Tech N9ne as a guest or our collaboration with blues warrior Kenny Wayne Shepherd, country star Brantley Gilbert, and Brian May, the legendary guitarist of QUEEN, on the song ‘Blue On Black’.

“AfterLife: Deluxe” track listing:

Welcome To The Circus

02. AfterLife

03. Times Like These

04. Roll Dem Bones

05. Pick Up Behind You

06. Judgment Day

07. IOU

08. Thanks For Asking

09. Blood And Tar

10. All I Know

11. Gold Gutter

12. The End

13. This Is The Way (feat. DMX)

14. Judgment Day (acoustic)

15. The End (acoustic)

16. Thanks For Asking (acoustic)

Photo credit is Raymond Flotat.

