Rock Fest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Atreyu, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Shinedown & More

Home News Skyy Rincon January 28th, 2024 - 7:11 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Rock Fest has announced its 2024 lineup featuring headliners Jelly Roll, Shinedown and Thirty Seconds To Mars. The event is scheduled to take place from July 18 through July 20 in Cadott, Wisconsin.

Chevelle, The Hu, Fever 333. The 2 Live Crew, Struggle Jennings, Austin Meade, Liliac, Holy Wars, Another Day Dawns, Blue Felix, Kingdom Collapse, Ignescent, Eyes Like Midnight, Alborn, Dark Sun, Sepsiss, Neverwake, Who’s Who, Motorcityhead, Leaving Hope, Leaving Hope, Siin and Hammer Down Hard are supporting Jelly Roll’s headlining set on July 20.

Atreyu, Parkway Drive, Beartooth, From Ashes To New, Stabbing Westward, Cold, I See Stars, Saul, Silent Theory, Uncured, City Of The Weak, Living Dead Girl, Kazha, Reign Of Z, Amerikan, Overdose, The Rumours, Domidium, The Hybrid Theory, Sabbatha, Motherwind, Dead Amsterdam and Xaeto are set to perform alongside Shinedown on July 19.

Thirty Seconds To Mars headlining peformance on July 18 will be supported by 311, Killswitch Engage, Sevendust, Dirty Honey, Ayron Jones, Upon A Burning Body, Sleep Theory, Citizen Soldier, True Villains, Crossbreed, Until I Wake, Cultus Black, Softspoken, Gabriel and the Apocalypse, Citizen Kane, Nine Left Dead, Twinspan, Illusions of Grandeur, Cowboys From Hell, Gravezig, Heartsick Heroine, Krool Fool and Lockjaw.

Rock Fest will also be hosting bonus performances exclusively for three day ticket holders including sets from Vince Neil, Quiet Riot, Burning Witches, Psychostick, Shallow Side, Feel, Killakoi and Evernoir on Wednesday, July 17.

Three-day general admission tickets are priced at $149 and camping for the duration of the festival weekend costs $155.