Beth Gibbons Performs Portishead’s “The Rip” During Edinburgh Solo Show

Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2024 - 1:08 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to brooklynvegan.com, Portishead‘s Beth Gibbons just finished her first solo tour in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 11. On the tour setlist has stayed the same and it features the artist performing every song from her excellent debut, Lives Outgrown, along with “Mysteries” and “Tom the Model” from her album with Rustin Man and Portishead’s Roads.

But for June 11 show, Gibbons added one more song to close out the evening, Portishead’s “The Rip” from 2008’s Third. “The Rip” feels suited for the artist’s seven peice live band, which includes Lives Outgrown producer James Ford and Emma Smith), with its pastoral first half and more komische second half.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat