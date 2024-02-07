Beth Gibbons Announces New Album Lives Outgrown For May 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Floating On A Moment”

Home News Skyy Rincon February 7th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Beth Gibbons of Portishead has officially announced her debut solo album entitled Lives Outgrown. The record is set to arrive on May 17 via Domino Records. Gibbons has also shared lead single “Floating On A Moment” which is accompanied by a music video.

Earlier this month, Gibbons teased the announcement on social media, posting a photo of a handwritten note and a hand-drawn cover art. She has been signed to Domino for over 10 years without having released her much-anticipated solo record. Gibbons, however, has spent the decade working on music for the album much to the excitement of her fans.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the record’s themes of aging, Gibbons offered, “I realised what life was like with no hope. And that was a sadness I’d never felt. Before, I had the ability to change my future, but when you’re up against your body, you can’t make it do something it doesn’t want to do.”

The album itself was produced by James Ford who has previously worked with Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode and, most recently, breakout stars The Last Dinner Party. Additional production was also provided by Lee Harris of Talk Talk. The video for “Floating On A Moment” was directed by Tony Oursler who had also created the visual for David Bowie’s “Where Are We Now?”

Lives Outgrown Tracklist

1. Tell Me Who You Are Today

2. Floating On A Moment

3. Burden Of Life

4. Lost Changes

5. Rewind

6. Reaching Out

7. Oceans

8. For Sale

9. Beyond The Sun

10. Whispering Love