Beth Gibbons Live Debuts Entirety Of New Album Lives Outgrown During London Show

Home News Bella Rothman May 24th, 2024 - 4:43 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Singer from the famous U.K. band Portishead, Beth Gibbons, has just unveiled her solo debut album to a live audience in London. Titled Lives Outgrown, the record has been highly anticipated as Gibbons continues to strike out on her own.

Gibbons’ new era of music comes with her soulful vocals and a seven-piece band. The band features many members who have contributed to her successful career such as the album producer himself James Ford and Emma Smith, a member of the band Pulp.

The new album features ten new tracks all of which were debuted at an intimate dress rehearsal show for the bands upcoming tour. Gibbons stunned audiences with her new sound at the Charing Cross Theatre in London. The venue holds less than 300 people and was founded in 1936 creating a historic and personal feel.







The debut not only featured the striking new tracks but her past work as well. Featuring hits such as “Tom the Model” and “Mysteries” from her collaboration with Rusin Man back in 2002. Gibbons also made Portishead fans also got to jam out to some of their favorites playing the bands iconic 1994 single “Roads.”

Gibbons and her band officially start touring on Monday in Paris and will continue until mid-June ending in London. The tour currently has several U.K. and Europe shows but fans are still hoping for a North American leg.