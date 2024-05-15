Beth Gibbons Shares Compelling New Single & Video “Lost Changes”

Home News Madeline Chaffer May 15th, 2024 - 2:28 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Beth Gibbons has officially released her new single, “Lost Changes,” and has shared the accompanying music video.

“Lost Changes” will be featured on Gibbons’ upcoming album, Lives Outgrown, which will be available on May 17th. She has already released two other singles from this album, “Floating On A Moment” and “Reaching Out.”

Regarding the new album, Gibbons commented on the process of writing in a recent press release. “I realized what life was like with no hope,” she stated. “And that was a sadness I’d never felt. Before, I had the ability to change my future, but when you’re up against your body, you can’t make it do something it doesn’t want to do.”

“Lost Changes” is a testament to the rest of the album. Every track was written from the mid-course of life, according to a recent press release. Lives Outgrown is centered around different experiences and realizations Gibbons had during this time, written over the course of the last decade.

The “Lost Changes” music video serves as the directorial debut for June Calypso, an acclaimed British photographer who is most recognizable for her feminine, humorous, and sinister art.

Fans are on the edge of their seats for the release of Lives Outgrown, and like the other singles released from the album, “Lost Changes” is only adding to the excitement!