Jason Isbell Announces New Solo Album Foxes In The Snow For March 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Bury Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 14th, 2025 - 1:07 PM

Jason Isbell has announced the release of his first entirely solo acoustic album, Foxes in the Snow, which is set for release on March 7, through his own Southeastern Records. The album was recorded in New York City at the famed Electric Lady Studios in October, 2024. Recorded entirely on the same all-mahogany 1940 Martin 0-17 acoustic guitar and in the span of just five days, the album captures an artist at the peak of his virtuosic guitar playing and music career.

The commanding vocal delivery on this collection is some of the most impressive of an already remarkable recording career. Isbell is one of the most highly lauded songwriters of his generation and this stripped back, bare-bones format puts his immense talent for evocative storytelling and the complete mastery of his craft on full display.

Along with the album announcement, Isbell has shared the song “Bury Me” and as a whole, the tune is fabulous by how the artist’s demanding vocal performance shakes the background with beautiful harmonies, while the acoustic guitar notes bring a strong country and folk vibe. Isbell‘s latest ditty is just a wonderful preview of what his upcoming album will sound like.

Foxes in the Snow Track List

1. Bury Me

2. Ride to Robert’s

3. Eileen

4. Gravelweed

5. Don’t Be Tough

6. Open and Close

7. Foxes in the Snow

8. Crimson and Clay

9. Good While It Lasted

10. True Believer

11. Wind Behind the Rain

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz