Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit Announce Spring & Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit have announced North American dates that begin with three nights in Austin on April 3, 4 and 5 before stopping in Wilmington, Houston, St. Augustine, Nashville, Denver, Vancouver, Portland, Cincinnati, Detroit, Baltimore and other cities. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Band of Horses and Garrison Starr will join the tour on selected dates. Tickets to all dates go on sale on December 13, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales starting December 11, at 10 a.m. local time by visiting jasonisbell.com.

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit Tour Dates

4/3 – 5 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

4/6 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

4/8 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

4/10 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

4/11 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

4/12 – Savannah, GA – Savannah Music Festival

4/13 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center Concert Hall

4/15 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

4/16 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

4/17 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

4/30 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheater @

5/1 – 2 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

5/3 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre @

5/5 – 6 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

5/7 Billings, MT – Alberta Bair Theater

5/9 Saskatoon, SK – Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place

5/11 – Edmonton, AB – Winspear Centre

5/12 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

5/13 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre

5/15 – Walla Walla, WA – Wine Country Amphitheater

5/16 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

5/17 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

5/19 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts

5/20 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

6/21 – 22 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

6/25 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

6/26 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

6/27 – Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre

6/28 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater %

7/4 – 5 – Missoula, MT – Zootown Festival

7/9 – Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre

7/11 – Sioux City, IA – Orpheum Theatre

7/12 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Theatre

7/14 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

7/15 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

7/16 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts ^

7/18 – Beech Mountain, NC – Beech Mountain Ski Resort #

7/19 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

7/20 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center

7/21 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center

@ with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

% with Band of Horses

^ with Garrison Starr

# with Grace Bowers

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz