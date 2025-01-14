Coheed And Cambria & Taking Back Sunday Announce Spring & Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates, Share New Single & Video “Someone Who Can”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 14th, 2025 - 12:30 PM

Today, Coheed and Cambria have shared their new single, “Someone Who Can,” which is from their forthcoming album The Father of Make Believe, that is set for release on March 14, through Virgin Music Group. In conjunction with the new song, the band released a heartwarming Mason Mercer-directed video where people get a glimpse at the early days of Coheed and Cambria in and around their hometown of Nyack, New York.

Along with today’s release of the new song and video, Coheed and Cambria have announced a North American co-headline summer tour with Taking Back Sunday and support from Foxing on all dates. The 25-date tour kicks off on August 16, in St Louis before hitting PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey, picturesque Red Rocks in Denver and the Greek Theatre in both Los Angeles and Berkeley, California. The whirlwind run wraps up at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Seattle on September 21. Tickets are on sale January 17, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here HERE.

For the last 20 years, Coheed and Cambria have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be by forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series that mark the longest running concept story in music.

Coheed And Cambria & Taking Back Sunday Tour Dates

8/16 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ^

8/17 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

8/19 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

8/20 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory ^

8/22 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

8/23 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoors ^

8/24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

8/26 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion ^

8/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

8/29 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^

8/30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

9/2 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^

9/3 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^

9/5 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ^

9/6 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

9/8 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall ^

9/9 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater ^

9/10 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

9/12 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

9/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre ^

9/15 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park ^

9/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre ^

9/18 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre ^

9/20 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn ^

9/21 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery ^

^ = w/ Taking Back Sunday and Foxing

