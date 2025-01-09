Drummer of Taking Back Sunday Mark O’Connell Announces He’s Left The Band After 24 Years

Home News Clare Gehlich January 9th, 2025 - 6:14 PM

Taking Back Sunday performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Photo by: Jenna Houchin

Taking Back Sunday drummer Mark O’Connell has announced that he is “no longer with the band” after 24 years, which according to fans, have noticed his long-time absence on tour last year as Mitch Register served as their drummer. Now, O’Connell clarified his departure on the lineup, revealing that the result of a choice “wasn’t entirely on [his] own.” This comes after O’Connell released a new solo single, “Brain Dead,” on New Year’s Eve,

“Over the past few years, I’ve focused on my family and personal growth, including committing to my sobriety,” he says. “Unfortunately, during this time, I didn’t always feel the support I needed from those I thought of as brothers, and creative difference made it hard to move forward together.”

O’Connell expressed gratitude to the fans, calling them “the heartbeat of TBS” and emphasizing how their support shaped his life and career, in statement on his Instagram. The 43-year-old drummer played a major role in shaping the band’s sound and success, from the 2001 Lullaby EP to the band’s most recent album, 152 (2023). Still, he acknowledged the challenges he faced in the band over the past few years, particularly as he focused on his family, committed to sobriety and worked on personal growth. He noted feeling unsupported by his bands, despite his efforts. It ultimately led to difficulties in moving forward together.

Along with the latest single, “Brain Dead,” O’Connell has also teased new music on social media, which may address tensions with his former bandmates, including tracks like “Follow the Money.” He will also collaborate with old friends on other projects, describing this new phase as “one of passion, creativity, and hope.”

While O’Connell’s departure marks the end of an era for Taking Back Sunday, which formed back in 1999, but fans can look forward to O’Connell’s upcoming releases and his contributions to the music world, both as a solo artist and collaborator.