Coheed and Cambria Release “Ladders of Supremacy” Animated Music Video

Progressive rock band Coheed and Cambria have launched their music video for the song “Ladders of Supremacy,” which is premiering today on the anime site Crunchyroll.com.

The song is a progressive powerhouse and fan favorite from the band’s latest album Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind and the animated video is derived from the original art from the album, which is created by Chase Stone.

In the press release director Darin Vartanian explains what the video is about.

“The animation seeks to interpret chapter 8 of Vaxis 2 in a collage of high-fidelity 3D scenes, employing the subjective perspectives of each character’s mind’s eye. In this frozen moment in time, the characters bear witness to a comprehensive array of past and future events, intricately woven into the very fabric of their most crucial decisions.”

Also the music is wonderful because the guitar riffs and drum beats creates a spacey and mystical vibe that will leave some listeners head banging to the music and the vocal performance is wonderful sue to how the harmonic voice fills the air with amazing sound.

Coheed and Cambria have been touring sold out shows across the US, Canada and parts of Europe on Neverender: NWFTWM, where the band performs their entire fourth album No World for Tomorrow. The band will start another tour in September.

