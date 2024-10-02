Coheed And Cambria Unveil Raw New Single & Video “Blind Side Sonny”

Home News Hunter Graham October 2nd, 2024 - 11:53 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Phot credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

American prog-rock powerhouses Coheed and Cambria have just released the track “Blind Side Sonny” as the introduction to their latest body of work. The band’s previous outing in 2022, Vaxis Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind, received wide critical acclaim and saw the group achieving their first chart-topping single since their formation nearly 30 years ago, with “Shoulders.” While “Shoulders” was an upbeat power ballad that showed a more accessible side of the East Coast rock outfit, “Blind Side Sonny” marks a return to the raw heaviness of their early days, making it one of the most intense and unrelenting tracks they’ve ever produced.

The song is fast and intricate, clocking in at a breakneck pace of 2 minutes and 22 seconds. Lead vocalist Claudio Sanchez puts his screaming capabilities on full display, refusing to let up as the layered guitar work showcases the band’s exceptional chemistry, even after three decades together.

The accompanying video, much like the song, is simplistic, raw, and aggressive. It features the band playing a packed backyard show, with fans partying and moshing in broad daylight, while women dance seductively on the fire escape behind the stage. A Mardi Gras-styled Grim Reaper figure ominously observes the concert from the crowd, as the band unleashes a flurry of musical fusion, seamlessly incorporating elements of thrash, prog-rock, and hardcore. Remaining consistent with the groups ability to put out stellar videos, as seen previously with tracks like “Ladders of Supremacy” and “The Joke” both of which were released in just the last year.

Watch the full video for “Blind Side Sonny” below: