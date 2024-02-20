Primus & Coheed and Cambria Announce Summer 2024 Co-Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2024 - 2:25 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to brooklynvegan.com, Primus & Coheed and Cambria have announced a 25-date co-headlining tour, with support from Fishbone, Guerilla Toss, and Too Many Zooz, varying by date. The run with Fishbone hits a few places in Upstate NY and other Northeast cities. Tickets go on sale February 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

Along with touring news, Coheed are opening for Incubus‘s Morning View tour, including Madison Square Garden on August 29. Primus have an upcoming tour with two of Maynard James Keenan’s bands, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, including Forest Hills Stadium on May 4.