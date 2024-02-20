mxdwn Music

Primus & Coheed and Cambria Announce Summer 2024 Co-Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

February 20th, 2024 - 2:25 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to brooklynvegan.com, Primus & Coheed and Cambria have announced a 25-date co-headlining tour, with support from Fishbone, Guerilla Toss, and Too Many Zooz, varying by date. The run with Fishbone hits a few places in Upstate NY and other Northeast cities. Tickets go on sale February 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

Along with touring news, Coheed are opening for Incubus‘s Morning View tour, including Madison Square Garden on August 29. Primus have an upcoming tour with two of Maynard James Keenan’s bands, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, including Forest Hills Stadium on May 4.

Primus & Coheed and Cambria Tour Dates

7/12 – Redding Civic Auditorium – Redding, CA*
7/13 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR*
7/15 – Mountain America Center – Idaho Falls, ID*
7/18 – Marymoor Park – Redmond, WA*
7/19 – Edgefield – Troutdale, OR*
7/20 – Spokane Pavilion – Spokane, WA*
7/22 – Kettlehouse Amphitheater – Bonner, MT*
7/24 – Denny Sanford Premier Center – Sioux Falls, SD*
7/26 – The Ledge Amphitheater – Waite Park, MN^
7/27 – McGrath Amphitheatre – Cedar Rapids, IA^
7/28 – The Astro – La Vista, NE^
7/30 – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH^
8/1 – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN^
8/2 – Breese Stevens Field – Madison, WI^
8/3 – Saint Louis Music Park – St. Louis, MO^
8/5 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH^
8/6 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH^
8/8 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA~
8/9 – Outer Harbor – Buffalo, NY~
8/10 – Michelob Ultra Summer Stage at Tag’s – Big Flats, NY~
8/12 – Broadview Stage at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY~
8/13 – State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME~
8/14 – The Anthem – Washington, DC~
8/16 – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! – Richmond, VA~
8/17 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC
