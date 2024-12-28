Donald Trump’s Lawyers File Legal Brief Asking US Supreme Court to Delay Banning TikTok

Home News Chloe Baxter December 28th, 2024 - 10:37 PM

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to delay the potential ban of TikTok, a move that could have significant ramifications for the popular social media app. On December 27, 2024, Trump’s legal team filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court, urging it to postpone the enforcement of a law that mandates TikTok’s sale or ban by January 19, 2024.

This deadline comes just one day before Trump is set to take office again.

According to NME, the request follows a federal appeals court ruling that upheld a law requiring TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to divest from the app or face a nationwide ban. The case stems from concerns that TikTok’s ties to China could compromise U.S. national security, with critics arguing that the app could be used to collect data on American citizens.

While TikTok’s legal team maintains that the ban violates First Amendment rights, the court has sided with security concerns.

Trump, who won the 2024 presidential election, has previously voiced his opposition to the ban, despite supporting similar measures during his first term.

Trump has expressed a particular interest in the app’s role in mobilizing young voters during the election.

“I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok,” he remarked at a press conference in December, noting its influence in reaching young voters.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear further arguments on January 10, 2024, regarding the law, legal battle and its potential impact on the future of TikTok in the U.S.