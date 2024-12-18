Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Case Regarding Constitutionality Of TikTok Ban

Home News Sydney Cook December 18th, 2024 - 1:29 PM

The Supreme Court is stepping into a heated debate over TikTok, agreeing on Wednesday to decide whether banning the popular app violates First Amendment rights. The case comes just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office and the justices have fast-tracked it for arguments on January 10.

The ban, passed by Congress with bipartisan support and signed into law by President Joe Biden in April, cites national security concerns tied to TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance. Lawmakers argue that Chinese ownership poses risks to U.S. security, although the law allows TikTok to continue operating if it severs ties with China. ByteDance has refused to sell, escalating tensions between government officials and the app’s users, many of whom believe the ban is an overreach.

For TikTok’s 170 million U.S. users, the stakes are high. The app’s lawyers argue that the ban would strip away free speech protections and have appealed to the Supreme Court for relief. Their request comes as Trump, who has sent mixed signals on TikTok, prepares to take office on January 20—one day after the law is set to take effect.

In a news conference earlier this week, Trump hinted at a softer stance. “You know, I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok because I won youth by 34 points and there are those that say that TikTok has something to do with it,” he joked, although exit polls indicate he lost young voters to Vice President Kamala Harris by 11 points. Trump also met with TikTok CEO Shou Chew at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

TikTok is hopeful the new administration could take a less combative stance. In its emergency appeal, the company argued that delaying the ban would give Trump time to reconsider. “We believe the Court will find the TikTok ban unconstitutional so the over 170 million Americans on our platform can continue to exercise their free speech rights,” TikTok spokesman Michael Hughes said.

The Supreme Court has allocated two hours for arguments next month, with lawyers for TikTok, the government and app users set to present their cases. Whatever the outcome, the decision will have far-reaching implications for free speech, national security and the future of social media in the U.S.