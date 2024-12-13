Lawmakers Warn Apple and Google to Prepare to Remove TikTok From Their App Store on January 19th

Home News Chloe Baxter December 13th, 2024 - 9:38 PM

In a significant development, two U.S. lawmakers have issued a warning to tech giants Apple and Google, demanding they be ready to remove TikTok from their app stores by January 19, 2024. TikTok, which boasts 170 million American users, has long been under scrutiny for its alleged data privacy practices and the potential for Chinese state influence.

According to CNN, the bipartisan letter, sent by Republican Representative John Moolenaar and Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, highlights growing concerns over national security and the alleged influence of the Chinese government over TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.

The lawmakers’ move follows a recent decision by a U.S. federal appeals court, which upheld a law requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok in the U.S. or face a ban.

Other action taken in response to TikTok’s presence in the U.S. includes a ban signed by President Biden, ban-centered legislation passed by the House of Representatives and the implementation of a now overturned statewide ban of the app in Montana.

In their letter, Moolenaar and Krishnamoorthi urged TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to sell the app, citing the national security risks allegedly posed by TikTok’s connection to China. Some have speculated that with Trump entering into office this January, the tariffs imposed may impact the decision to sell.

The law’s provisions, which are set to take effect on January 19, would not immediately stop users with existing TikTok downloads from accessing the app.

However, the discontinuation of support services could render the app unworkable in the U.S. By that date, the app will also be removed from the app stores unless the law is blocked. In combination with similar decisions in Canada, the future of TikTok is largely uncertain.