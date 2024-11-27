Experts Say China Might Be More Open To TikTok Sale With Tariff Concessions From Trump

Home News Sydney Cook November 27th, 2024 - 5:37 PM

Four years ago, Donald Trump wanted to ban TikTok over national security concerns. Now, as he prepares for his second term, the president-elect seems ready to save the app that’s become a cultural phenomenon in the U.S.

TikTok is racing against a January deadline set by federal law to either cut ties with its Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, or face a nationwide ban. But Trump, once the app’s fiercest critic, is hinting at a new approach—one where he could step in as a dealmaker to keep TikTok running, potentially by brokering its sale to U.S. investors.

Experts told NPR that if China can extract some tariff concessions alongside a possible TikTok deal, officials there could become more receptive to a sale, something Beijing has long resisted.

Analysts believe both ByteDance and the Chinese government might be warming to the idea of selling TikTok, especially if it’s tied to broader trade negotiations with the U.S. “If ByteDance can stay a passive owner… it might be enough for them to swallow,” said James Lewis, a former diplomat and expert on U.S.-China relations.

Trump’s pivot has raised eyebrows. Some see it as a way to court billionaire donor Jeff Yass, whose firm has a major stake in ByteDance. Others point to Trump’s campaign joining TikTok earlier this year to reach younger voters. Whatever the reason, TikTok’s future now hangs on complex negotiations, court rulings and Trump’s next move.