Lily Allen Teases New Album “Out By The End Of The Year”

According to nme.com, Lily Allen has revealed that she is “trying to manifest” getting a new album “out by the end of the year.” While speaking on her Miss Me? podcast with close friend and presenter Miquita Oliver, the singer shared that she is hoping 2025 will be the year she releases a follow up to her last LP, No Shame.

“Firstly, I’m going to go and get my head straight for a bit. I’m doing a little bit of work on myself in this beginning period of the year, then I’m going to do some more writing, then I’m going to do my play Hedda Gabler and hopefully, maybe get an album out by the end of the year. That would be nice, wouldn’t it?” said Allen

Allen has been teasing a return to music by revealing last year that she had been working on new material in Nashville, Tennessee: “There’s so much legacy in Nashville.” she said on a previous episode of her podcast. “I have to say it’s quite intimidating being here. People are really talented.”

The artist later revealed that while in the city, she had been “trying some stuff out” with country music. Her interest in country music happened after she criticized Beyoncé‘s recent move into country with her most recent album Cowboy Carter. Allen said she found the album weird and that the singer chose to cover Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

“It’s very weird, that you’d cover the most successful songs in that genre,” Allen said. “It’s quite an interesting thing to do when you’re trying to, like, tackle a genre and you just choose the biggest song in that genre to cover.”