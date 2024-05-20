Olivia Rodrigo Invites Lily Allen Onstage For Live Performance of “Smile”

Home News James Reed May 20th, 2024 - 2:05 PM

Olivia Rodrigo recently invited Lily Allen to join her onstage at her London show to duet “Smile.” On her third night playing at London’s O2 Arena on May 17, Rodrigo had teased a special guest for the audience, who she dubbed “the most clever songwriter” and “the coolest girl in London.”

“I think the best day of my whole career was when I got to sing with her at Glastonbury,” she continued. “I absolutely adore her. Will you please give it up for Miss Lily Allen!”

After numerous screams from the audience, Lily Allen stepped on stage, where she proceeded to sing her 2006 hit “Smile” which had the crowd singing along. It’s not the first time the pair has teamed up. As Rodrigo mentioned, she had previously enlisted the help of Allen back at Glastonbury 2022 to dedicate her song “Fuck You” to the US Supreme Court, who, at the time, had just overturned Roe v Wade.

Meanwhile, Lily Allen has recently announced she’s been “trying some stuff out” with country and western music, adding: “I do love country and western music. And also, I feel like with my writing, it’s quite storytelling, sort of like narrative-led music.”