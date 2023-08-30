Lily Allen on Press Attention: “It’s Not a Very Nice Feeling”

Home News Nyah Hamilton August 30th, 2023 - 11:00 AM

Attention is constantly given when you’re a celebrity by fans and especially from the press. Lily Allen, singer-songwriter, speaks from experience. As the child of Alison Owen, a film producer and actor, Keith Allen. Allen has spent most of her life in the spotlight.

According to NME, the singer has said, “I was using fame as well — that was an addiction in itself: the attention and the paparazzi and the chaos.” Constantly receiving attention from the press and paparazzi became addicting to Allen.

However, the singer soon realized that this addiction needed to stop; in 2009, she filed a court order instructing paparazzi to no longer follow her due to a lack of privacy. And a lack of restraint concerning the paparazzi’s overwhelming amount of attention.

In her early twenties, Allen was trying to come to grips with her own identity. Like other children who have spent most of their lives in the spotlight, Allen struggled with her sobriety.

The singer constantly having the world watching her through a magnifying glass was definitely not ideal.

More and more stories of what celebrities have endured over the last decade are constantly flooding in. Whether you’re Lily Allen, Britney Spears, Megan Markle, or even Selena Gomez. Attention is never-ending when you are in the spotlight.

In today’s society, we want to know all and everything there is about celebrities. We may have a right to constantly have a camera on them. We may see them in our favorite shows or listen to their music, but we don’t have any right to follow and harass them.