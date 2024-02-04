Lily Allen Teases She’s Written 50 New Songs For Upcoming Album

Home News Rashmika Vinakota February 4th, 2024 - 8:58 PM

Lily Allen, English singer and actress teases that she has written 50 new songs for an upcoming album.

On January 31, 2024, Allen took to social media and left a hint in response to a fan’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter “more like 50 now.” This was after she revealed that she had returned to the studio after her special guest performance at Olivia Redrigo’s Glastonbury 2022 set where she hinted that she might not yet be retiring from music.

She accredited her return to Rodrigo saying that she “sparked something” in Allen. Prior to this, Allen said that she had been working on a new album though the supposed album had never been released.

Besides music, Lily Allen also made a name for herself in acting. Her theatrical debut was in 2021 in 2:22 A Ghost Story followed by The Pillowman in 2023. She had also appeared in films How To Build A Girl and in Dreamland