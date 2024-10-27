Lily Allen Claims She Makes More Money Selling Feet Photos On OnlyFans Than With Spotify Streaming Royalties

Home News Sydney Cook October 27th, 2024 - 3:30 PM

Given the popularity of wikiFeet and the low payouts from streaming platforms, it wasn’t surprising when Lily Allen decided to test the waters on OnlyFans by posting feet pics earlier this year. According to the singer, the move has already proven profitable, with her monthly earnings from OnlyFans now exceeding her Spotify revenue.

In response to a Twitter user who criticized her for sharing pictures of her feet, Allen shared this information. “imagine being [an] artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet. don’t hate the player, hate the game” she wrote.

The British singer-songwriter launched her OnlyFans account in July, after first mentioning the idea on her Miss Me? podcast. Allen claims, “I have a lady that comes and does my nails. They informed me that I have five stars on wikiFeet, which is quite rare. My feet are rated quite highly on the internet.”

Currently, Spotify pays about $0.003 per stream, a figure that typically has to be split unless the artist owns both publishing rights and masters. Without specific details on Allen’s streaming shares and total streams, estimating her income from Spotify’s 7.5 million monthly listeners is tricky. However, Billboard estimates Allen’s daily Spotify income at $4,077, or roughly $1.4 million per year.

Meanwhile, 1,000 subscribers on OnlyFans paying $10 each per month would generate $10,000, and after OnlyFans’ 20% cut, Allen would retain $8,000 monthly—a respectable income for minimal effort.

Allen’s last album, No Shame, came out in 2018, the same year she released her memoir, My Thoughts Exactly.

