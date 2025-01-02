Billie Eilish Warns Fans On Dangers Of Extreme Dieting

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2025 - 7:10 PM

According to nme.com, Billie Eilish has warned her fans about the dangers of extreme dieting. While speaking on NPR’s Fresh Air podcast, the singer reflected on her previous body image issues and explained how she was at her not happy when trying to control her weight.

“A couple of years back I had been on this really intense kind of health journey and lost a lot of weight. I was thinner than I’d ever been, and stronger than ever. But separately, I was extremely unhappy and unaware of how unhappy I was. It’s not a fun way to live.” said Eilish.

The artist has previously spoken about her body image, beginning in 2019 when she shared that a hip injury she suffered resulted in her suffering a round of depression as a young teen: “It sent me down a hole,” Eilish remembered at the time. “I went through a whole self-harming phase and we don’t have to go into it. But the gist of it was, I felt like I deserved to be in pain.”

Then in 2023, the singer further reflected on how she felt her body had been “gaslighting her” following the injury: “Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid shit, a lot of it came from my anger toward my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and how much I’ve lost because of things that happened to it.”

Eilish adds: “I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years. I had to go through a process of being like, my body is actually me. And it’s not out to get me.”