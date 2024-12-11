Billie Eilish Previews New Songs Live

Home News Charlotte Huot December 11th, 2024 - 10:13 PM

Billie Eilish has recently been previewing new songs during her live performances on the “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour, generating excitement among fans eager for fresh material.

The live previews have provided fans with an intimate look at Eilish’s creative process. By sharing these unfinished songs, she invites her audience into her artistic journey, generating excitement for what might come next. The raw quality of the snippets highlights her willingness to experiment and evolve as an artist.

In a recent interview with CBS News, Eilish played snippets of two new tracks while discussing her creative process, according to NME. One snippet featured her vocals accompanied by a piano, showcasing her signature sound. The second track highlighted her breathy vocal style over a steady drum beat. Eilish described the experience of creating these songs as “so much fun” and noted that it felt informal and relaxed, emphasizing that she and her brother Finneas have been enjoying the process of making music together.

🚨 Billie Eilish shares snippets of new music! pic.twitter.com/AjL7NIuqQp — Billie Eilish Daily Spotify (@BillieSpotify_) December 10, 2024

These previews come after Eilish’s admission of struggling with writer’s block in the past. However, she has expressed renewed enthusiasm for songwriting, stating that she has been actively working on new music again. The snippets shared during her performances provide a glimpse into her evolving artistic direction and indicate a shift in her creative mindset.

The live previews have excited fans, who are looking forward to hearing more from Eilish. By sharing these snippets in a live setting, she surprised the audience, offering them an intimate look at her creative journey. As she continues to tour, fans can anticipate more opportunities to hear these new songs before their official release.