SZA Announces Lana SOS Deluxe Album For Release This Friday With Teaser Video Featuring Ben Stiller

SZA has officially announced the release of Lana, the deluxe edition of her chart-topping album SOS, set to drop this Friday. The news came alongside a surprise teaser video featuring Hollywood actor and comedian Ben Stiller, adding an unexpected twist to the highly anticipated rollout.

The teaser, shared across SZA’s social media platforms, quickly caught fans’ attention. In the short clip, Stiller appears in a comedic skit, driving along on a rainy night infectiously mouthing the lyrics to the upcoming song, Drive. The collaboration between SZA and the Zoolander star has sparked excitement and curiosity, showcasing SZA’s knack for blending humor and creativity in her promotional campaigns. The video can be seen on her Instagram.

Lana follows the massive success of SZA’s 2022 album SOS, which dominated the charts and spent multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The deluxe edition is expected to feature new tracks, with SZA previously teasing the inclusion of up to 10 unreleased songs. While the official tracklist remains under wraps, fans are eagerly speculating about potential collaborations and fresh sonic explorations. Pitchfork reports that the artist has officially settled on naming the deluxe album, Lana after some back and forth speculation about the albums official title.

Since its initial release, SOS has become a cultural phenomenon, delivering hits like “Kill Bill,” “Snooze,” and “Shirt,” and solidifying SZA’s status as one of R&B’s leading voices. The Lana edition promises to extend the album’s legacy, giving listeners even more of SZA’s signature blend of vulnerability, confidence, and genre-defying sound. SZA took to Instagram to share the first snippet of the upcoming deluxe album.

With the release of Lana just days away, the buzz continues to grow. From Ben Stiller’s unexpected cameo to the promise of new music, SZA’s deluxe edition is set to be a major moment in 2024’s music landscape. Fans can mark their calendars for Friday—Lana is almost here.

