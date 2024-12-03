Kendrick Lamar & SZA Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 3rd, 2024 - 1:41 PM

Today, Kendrick Lamar and SZA have announced they will take over 19 stadiums across North America for the Grand National Tour, which is presented by Live Nation, pgLang and Top Dawg Entertainment. The tour will see both artists performing in Minneapolis, Arlington, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and other cities. Exclusive Cash App Visa Card pre sale happens on December 4, at 10.am. local time. General on sale starts onDecember 6, at 10.am. local time on grandnationaltour.com .

Grand National Tour Dates

4/19 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

4/23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

4/26 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

4/29 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

5/3 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

5/5 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

5/8 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

5/9 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

5/12 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

5/17 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

5/21 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

5/23 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

5/27 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

5/29 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

5/31 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

6/4 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

6/6 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

6/10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

6/12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

6/16 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

6/18 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna