According to pitchfork.com, Kendrick Lamar’s new album, GNX, has debuted atop the Billboard 200 and the album has sold 319,000 equivalent album units, Billboard reports GNX is now the rapper’s fourth consecutive studio album to debut at number one following Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Damn. and To Pimp a Butterfly. Lamar’s Untitled Unmastered and Black Panther: The Album also made chart-topping debuts.

According to billboard.com, the rapper has swept the Hot 100’s top five with four more debuts from GNX: “TV Off” (featuring Lefty Gunplay,) “Luther” (with SZA,) “Wacced Out Murals” and “Hey Now” (featuring Dody6.) Because of his success, Lamar now only Taylor Swift, Drake and The Beatles in having placed at Nos. 1-5 in a single week.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video,) radio airplay and sales data. The lattermost metric reflecting purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers; digital singles sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are excluded from chart calculations.

