Roskilde Announces Stormzy As First Headliner For 2025 Festival

November 2nd, 2024

As reported in article from NME, festival organizers of the famed Danish music festival Roskilde has announced the first wave of names for the festival. One of the artists announced from the lineup is British rapper Stormzy who is set to be one of the first headliner Roskilde Festival 2025.

Alongside Stormzy, other artists announced as headliners for next summer are Fontaines D.C, Beth Gibbons, Arca, Faye Webster, Magdalena Bay, Fat Dog, Geordie Greep, I. Jordan, Wisp, Snow Strippers and more.

Speaking with NME in the same article, Stormzy has spoken more on his bill-topping slot:

“I’m excited to be headlining Roskilde next year. Playing in both 2016 and 2018 was incredible, but returning now as a headliner feels like a big milestone. Roskilde has a unique energy, and I’m looking forward to sharing this experience with everyone. It’s going to be something special!”

First Wave of the Roskilde Festival 2025 line-up:

Stormzy

Arca

Fontaines D.C.

Beth Gibbons

Electric Callboy

Faye Webster

The Hu

Magdalena Bay

MØ

Thee Sacred Souls

Allie X

Arsenal Mikebe

The Chisel

Creekbed Carter Hogan

Deb Foam

Emma Sehested Høeg

Esy Tadesse

Fat Dog

Geordie Greep

I. Jordan

Jessica Pratt

Kassi Valazza

Mina Okabe

Sanam

Snow Strippers

Thou

Tootard

Wisp