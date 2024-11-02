Roskilde Announces Stormzy As First Headliner For 2025 Festival

As reported in article from NME, festival organizers of the famed Danish music festival Roskilde has announced the first wave of names for the festival. One of the artists announced from the lineup is British rapper Stormzy who is set to be one of the first headliner Roskilde Festival 2025.
Alongside Stormzy, other artists announced as headliners for next summer are Fontaines D.C, Beth Gibbons, Arca, Faye Webster, Magdalena Bay, Fat Dog, Geordie Greep, I. Jordan, Wisp, Snow Strippers and more.
Speaking with NME in the same article, Stormzy has spoken more on his bill-topping slot:
“I’m excited to be headlining Roskilde next year. Playing in both 2016 and 2018 was incredible, but returning now as a headliner feels like a big milestone. Roskilde has a unique energy, and I’m looking forward to sharing this experience with everyone. It’s going to be something special!”
First Wave of the Roskilde Festival 2025 line-up:
Stormzy
Arca
Fontaines D.C.
Beth Gibbons
Electric Callboy
Faye Webster
The Hu
Magdalena Bay
MØ
Thee Sacred Souls
Allie X
Arsenal Mikebe
The Chisel
Creekbed Carter Hogan
Deb Foam
Emma Sehested Høeg
Esy Tadesse
Fat Dog
Geordie Greep
I. Jordan
Jessica Pratt
Kassi Valazza
Mina Okabe
Sanam
Snow Strippers
Thou
Tootard
Wisp