Stormzy Shares Music Video for “This Is What I Mean”

Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2022 - 5:29 PM

Today thefader.com has reported that artist Stormzy shared the music video for the tune “This Is What I Mean” which is the title track from his current album. This Is What I Mean dropped last week and it features the perviously released singles “Hide & Seek” and “Firebabe.”

The music video was filmed at an album launch party which included several of the artists who collaborated with Stormzy. Amaarae, Black Sherif, Jacob Collier, Ms Banks and Storry make appearances in the video and as a whole, the music video does give a visual insight of how much Stormzy has grown as an artist.

In light of the release of This Is What I Mean, Stormzy appeared on the soundtrack to the Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Also Stormzy announced details of his own curated music festival and Merky FC which is a project that focuses on bringing more representation to behind the scenes in soccer.