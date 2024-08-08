Chase & Status Collaborates with Stormzy on New Explosive Single “Backbone”

Home News Sarah Faller August 8th, 2024 - 5:08 PM

The well known edm duo Chase & Status recently released their collaboration “Backbone” which features UK rapper Stormzy.

Chase & Status recently won Producer of the Year at The Brit Awards. Last year they released 2 Ruff, Vol. 1 an album filled with intense sounds and beats that they have clearly brought into the new single. Stormzy is a well known UK rapper from South London. He is well known for his activism inside and outside music.

The single consists of Chase & Status’ high energy intense edm beats and Stormzy’s iconic intense lyrics. It’s a song guaranteed to have fans and casual listeners alike captivated all summer. The single was dropped with a music video of the trio performing the single live. It’s a simple music video that really allows you to focus on the song and its beats. Listen to the song here.

The song debuted live at Coachella earlier this summer and was immediately popular with fans. The unreleased song created quite the buzz especially when they performed the single again in Ibiza.

Chase & Status have had quite the busy summer performing at Coachella, Nameless Festival and Hard Summer. Hopefully they’ve got more performances to come to show off their new single.