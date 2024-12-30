Little Simz Drops Mellow New Single “Hello, Hi”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2024 - 1:04 PM

According to stereogum.com, artist Little Simz will be sharing new music in 2025 and today, Simz has shared her surprise new single, “Hello, Hi.” Produced by the duo SHYY and Rigas, the tune is a musically laid back composition that features guitar-sampling that blends in with the rapper’s bars. The whole ditty is fabulous by how the artist shows her love for music through her catchy style of rap.

In other news, Simz joined Sampha on the song, “Satellite Business 2.0” and back in June, Simz joined Coldplay on stage at Glastonbury to perform the new single, “Supernova.” Also, Coldplay performed “Yellow” and “The Scientist.” Back in February, Simz surprised her fans with the EP, Drop 7.

The artist first gained attention with her mixtapes before released her debut album, A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons, back in 2015. Since her stardom, the artist has released several critically acclaimed albums and has collaborated with artists Gorillaz, Michael Kiwanuka, Kano and other musical acts.

Simz is known for her socially conscious and introspective lyrics and her talent in the hip-hop, jazz and soul genres. She has also acted in n TV series like Top Boy and Comedy Blap: The One.