Little Simz Joins Sampha On New Single “Satellite Business 2.0”

Sampha’s Ivor Novello Awards nominated song “Satellite Business” from his album Lahai recently got a reimagining. Sampha and Little Simz released their collaboration “Satellite Business 2.0”.

The original song from Sampha’s 14 track second studio album Lahai , which was released in 2023, was already incredibly popular. He performed the song many times in London and Brooklyn at residency shows which is where Little Simz heard the song for the first time.

The new release of “Satellite Business 2.0” is an updated version of the popular song with a guest verse, and accompanying vocals from Little Simz. The pair have openly discussed working together on musical projects for years, and Little Simz joined him on stage in April to perform together, but this is their first official release. Listen to the new track here.

Sampha is a British music artist who has done many high profile collaborations such as Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, and Beyonce. He’s also gotten lots of acclaim for his solo music and studio albums and recently finished a North America tour. Little Simz is a British rapper and actor. Who recently collaborated on a song with Coldplay and performed alongside the band in Glastonbury in June.