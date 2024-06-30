Coldplay Debuts New Collab With Little Simz At Glastonbury

Home News Alana Overton June 30th, 2024 - 2:22 PM

At Glastonbury, Coldplay introduces a new song as they mesmerize fans with a groundbreaking collaboration alongside artist Little Simz. As every set song performs for musical geniuses Coldplay and Little Simz, fans notice a particular new song playing on their performing tracklist. While fans listen to the music being performed on stage, one could speculate that the title is “Supernova”, while there is no confirmation of that, the song it set to debut for streaming soon.

Burna Boy and Little Simz performing a new song with @coldplay at Glastonbury#ColdplayGlastonbury #Glastonbury

pic.twitter.com/9cl2Rt500v — Coldplay Access (@coldplayaccess) June 29, 2024

Based on NME, they stated that “‘the band had cycled through huge hits like ‘Yellow’ and a live-orchestra backed version of ‘The Scientist’, as well as bringing out Victoria Canal for ‘Paradise’.'” Releasing new music in our current times for the industry can be challenging for artists due to the competitive nature of the industry and rapid changing taste for listeners, Little Simz finds creative and innovative ways to meet competitive standards in the industry itself. NME suspects that the track performed is going to launch on the upcoming album ‘Moon Music’, which was teased back in January. The song is not prepared for its streaming debut, but you can enjoy the performance online while it remains accessible for all audiences. Keep an eye out for updates upon it’s release.