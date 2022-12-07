Little Simz Shares News On An Upcoming Album Titled “No Thank You”

Home News Federico Cardenas December 7th, 2022 - 11:49 PM

The British rapper and singer Little Simz has shared an update on her upcoming album, revealing the name of the anticipated project. The new project, Little Simz’s fifth studio album, will be titled No Thank You. The musician took to Instagram to update fans about the album.

In her message, currently the only post available on her Instagram account, she shares a brief but inspirational message to her fans, quoted by Pitchfork: “emotion is energy in motion. honour your truth and feelings. eradicate fear. boundaries are important.” She goes on to provide a link to pre-order the upcoming project, available here. See Little Simz’s post below.

No Thank You will act as a followup to the rapper’s recent full length albums, 2021’s Sometimes I Might Be an Introvert and 2019’s Grey Area. Previously, Little Simz has tried her hand at filmmaking, taking to Braindead Studios in Los Angeles to shoot her short film I Love You, I Hate You.