Little Simz Surprise Releases New EP Drop 7

Home News Nyah Hamilton February 10th, 2024 - 3:10 PM

Little Simz has surprised her fans with a new EP, “Drop 7.” The new EP is available on all streaming services. The tracklist is down below.

Little Simz is a British rapper, singer, and actress. She first gained attention with her mixtapes and then released her debut album, “A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons,” in 2015. Since her stardom she has released several critically acclaimed albums and has collaborated with artists such as Gorillaz, Michael Kiwanuka, and Kano. . Little Simz is known for her socially conscious and introspective lyrics and her talent in the hip-hop, jazz, and soul genres. She has also acted in n TV series like “Top Boy” and “Comedy Blap: The One.”

According to a press release, “Having recently been awarded 3 BRIT Award Nominations for Album of The Year, Artist of The Year, and Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, and a MOBO Award for Best Hip Hop Act, today, Little Simz has released an EP of new material, Drop 7. Simz has peppered her unparalleled career with a series of short and succinct projects. Drop 7 follows the rap iconoclast’s “Drop 6”, with 2024 also marking 10 years since she shared Drop 1 in August of 2014. Ever evolving and forward-facing, the surprise 7-track EP sees Simz deftly weave her trademark introspective lyricism with some of the most experimental, club-oriented beats of her career, provided by esteemed producer Jakwob.”

Drop 7 Tracklist

1. Mood Swings

2. Fever

3. Torch

4. SOS

5. I Ain’t Feelin It’

6. Power

7. Far Away