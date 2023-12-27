New Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile Documentary Following 2017 Tour Released

Home News Roy Lott December 27th, 2023 - 11:18 PM

A new documentary about Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile and their 2017 collaborative tour has been released. Friends of Wonder, which is also about the Loew’s Jersey Theater, one of the five lavish Loew’s “Wonder” theaters in the U.S. that was recently renovated and which Kurt and Courtney played in November. The film was directed and edited by duo and couple Vincent and Chin, who made 2015 documentary The Lost Arcade (about the Chinatown Fair arcade). Vincent says about the documentary “While editing the movie Irene and I would constantly look at each other and smile. We were editing scenes with two of our favorite musicians performing in a magical setting. We dreamed up this crazy movie about a mysterious movie palace and this concert – and the film turned out exactly how we imagined it. That’s not always how it works out.” See the full documentary below.

Barnett and Vile were both recently announced to play the 2024 edition of Austin Psych Fest. The Black Angels, Chicano Batman, Earthless and Still Corners are also a few of the acts set to play the three-day music festival tha takes place April 26-28. Passes are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer