Austin Psych Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile & The Violators, The Black Angels & More

Home News Skyy Rincon December 13th, 2023 - 8:00 AM

Austin Psych Festival has officially announced the lineup for the 2024 edition of the annual event which is scheduled to take place from April 26 through April 28 at The Far Out Lounge in Austin, Texas. Headliners include Courtney Barnett, The Black Angels, Kurt Vile & The Violators.

Courtney Barnett, Chicano Batman, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, No Vacation, Lido Pimienta, Levitation Room, Tropa Magica, Brainstory, Orions Belte are set to play on Friday, April 26. The Black Angels, All Them Witches, Witch, Frankie and The Witch Fingers, Earthless, L.A. Witch, Hooveriii, Minami Deutsch and Ghostwoman are scheduled to perform on Saturday, April 27. Alvvays, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Dehd, Yellow Days, Still Corners, Blondshell and Mikaela Davis have been confirmed for Sunday, April 28.

The headliners have been quite active with Barnett sharing a mellow cover of Chastity Belt’s “Different Now” back in August, releasing her new album End of the Day in September and co-writing with Sharon Van Etten on the single “Close To You.” The Black Angels released their latest album Wilderness Of Mirrors back in September of 2022. The record was preceded by singles “El Jardin,” “Firefly,” “Without A Trace” and “Empires Falling.”

Back in May, Kurt Vile shared his cover of Charli XCX’s “Constant Repeat.” In October, Vile announced the release of his new EP entitled Back To Moon Beach which arrived in November. He also shared a music video for the lead single “Another Good Year For The Roses.” Vile is also set to hit the road next year, touring throughout the U.S. He will kick off his spring trek with a show at Ottobar in Baltimore, Maryland on March 17 before visiting Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. The U.S. leg of the tour will come to an end with back to back shows in Georgia, one at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta on March 28 and the other at 40 Watt Club in Athens on March 29.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer