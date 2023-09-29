Man Arrested In Connection With Shooting At Lil Baby Memphis Concert

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 29th, 2023 - 3:14 PM

A man was arrested for his alleged connection to a shooting at rapper Lil Baby’s concert, where the rapper performed in FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee, earlier this month. According to Rolling Stone, Kevin Young was arrested this past Wednesday for alleged unlawful possession of weapons and drugs, as well as alleged reckless endangerment.

On September 7, information about the identity of the suspected shooter and the emergency measures taken after the shooting was reported. The shooting occurred about a half hour into the rapper’s concert. There was also an evacuation immediately after.

Lil Baby also posted a now-deleted tweet on X: “Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis, Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho.”

The Memphis Police Department has yet to comment on Young’s alleged unlawful gun possession at a large venue like FedEx Forum. According to USA Today, the concert venue reportedly hired private security that screens weapons and has instituted a clear bag policy.