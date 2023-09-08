One Shot & Critically Injured At Lil Baby’s Memphis Concert, Crowd Evacuated

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 8th, 2023 - 12:04 PM

According to Pitchfork, a male attendee was reportedly shot and critically injured by an unknown shooter last night, September 7th, 2023. The Lil Baby concert was held inside FeExForum, a venue in Memphis, Tennessee. The shooting, which occurred during the events of Lil Baby’s setlist, resulted in an emergency evacuation.

An emergency countermeasure was made. The police arrived close to 10:23 p.m. last night at the crime scene. The injured was then taken to Regional One Health Hospital, a hospital located in Memphis.

According to Variety, live footage has also been posted by a fan, presenting how the events of the said shooting unfolded during Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez’s performance. The duo left the stage immediately after hearing the gunshot.

On September 18th last year, the rapper had to cancel his setlist because of exhaustion. Fans of Lil Baby reacted strongly regarding the news about the cancellation of Lil Baby’s setlist at Breakout Fest, held in Vancouver, Canada. Read more about the event here.

Lil Baby has been on his “It’s Only Us” tour since July of this year.

Since the events of the gunshot, representatives of Lil Baby have yet to comment.