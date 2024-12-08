Lil Baby Releases New Music Video For “Touchdown”

Home News Lauren Rettig December 8th, 2024 - 2:28 PM

GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Lil Baby continues to show off his skills with the release of his new music video “Touchdown.” Directed by Gerald Victor, Lil Baby proves why he is an elite playmaker inside and outside of the booth. Watch below:



The video shows Lil Baby as the star quarterback of a football team as he dodges tackles, questions from reporters, and bad calls from the referee. Not only does he play the quarterback but Lil Baby also takes the role of the coach and the commentator, singing “Got the streets in a lock, I done conquered that shit / Got the ball in my hand, I can’t fumble this shit / He get hit stick, I get touchdown.” The video ends with a shot of Lil Baby’s jersey, which sports his nickname “Wham” (“Who Hard As Me”), along with a digital rendition of a packed stadium covered with the word “Wham” as well.

Since the release of “5 AM” and “Insecurities” Baby’s streak on the charts continues as both records debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 last month, pushing his total to a staggering 144 songs, making him eighth of all-time to reach that level of recognition. This is no surprise as Baby’s white-hot run as a perennial features artist remains his calling card after dropping hits for Central Cee with “BAND4BAND,” Future and Metro Boomin’ with “All My Life” and Rod Wave with “F–k The Fame,” further solidifying his status as one of the all-time leaders on the Billboard Hot 100. Baby’s also had many collaborators come out on stage with him, with a performance with J.Cole and Quavo last year being a highlight.

Last month, Lil Baby teased the collaborators featured on his upcoming album WHAM, including Future, Young Thug, Rod Wave and more. He has also been keeping fans on high alert with more noteworthy collaborations; billboards in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta and Chicago have been posted with the words “Whatever Wham Say Goes,” referring to Young Thug’s famous tweet from June 2023.